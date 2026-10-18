Sayer Ji's Substack

Sayer Ji's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laurie's avatar
Laurie
7dEdited

How do we purchase the right topical Vitamin C (without stabilizers/preservatives) to be used with DMSO for treating skin cancers?

Reply
Share
Due for Review's avatar
Due for Review
Oct 18

This is very interesting! You’ve written this so well. Maybe it’s time we revisit old trials and retest rather than dismissing ideas early? Who knows what else is hiding away.

I’m new here and my writing focusses on similar ideas - would love your thoughts on my article ‘medicine without borders’.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sayer Ji · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture