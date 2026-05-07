Three months before the Telegraph asked how Jeffrey Epstein landed at a Royal Air Force base, Prince Andrew sent him a Christmas email. The federal record now contains both — and what the Epstein network said when the Telegraph called.

In February 2026, former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown sent letters to six police forces — London, Surrey, Sussex, Thames Valley, Norfolk, and Bedfordshire — calling for investigation into whether Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor used taxpayer-funded jets and active Royal Air Force bases to facilitate meetings with Jeffrey Epstein.[1] Brown named RAF Marham specifically. The UK Defence Secretary subsequently ordered the Ministry of Defence to review all records of Epstein flights at RAF bases.[2] Brown returned to the question on April 29, 2026 in The New Statesman, calling the British state’s “unacknowledged role” in the Epstein affair “by far the biggest scandal of all.”[3]

The question Brown is pressing in 2026 — how did a man who would later be convicted of sex offenses against minors gain access to active British military airfields, and who helped him — was raised in print fifteen years ago. The Telegraph published it. The story did not break through.

What the federal record now shows is that the Epstein network knew the story was coming, knew it was true, and mobilized to manage it.

This piece walks through that documentary record in three parts: the relationship the records establish, the Telegraph publication that surfaced it, and the response apparatus the federal documents now make visible. Every fact below is anchored to a Bates-numbered page in the United States Department of Justice Epstein Files Transparency Act release.