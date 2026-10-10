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Jacqueline S Anderson's avatar
Jacqueline S Anderson
Oct 10

Thank you; I have already submitted through CHD (Children's Health Defense) re: my emf exposure experience.

Following my injury and after reading research also provided by CHD, in my view it is clear that this emf technology NEVER should have been introduced to life forms without shielding/ protection not only for children/ people but for all life on this planet.

I have asked many healthcare professionals since: Are the 'spikes' on the square waveforms of the non-native emfs contributing to the activation of our own body's spike proteins offering an on-going inflammatory process within the body? I have yet to receive a satisfactory response; it is either a shrug or 'That's a good question'. In my view, following my experience, the non-native emfs would only be adding to the C*VID 'experimentation' offering insult to the already injured.

Interestingly, my symptoms following exposure from an activated smart meter, two days after I phoned the city asking to sign a waiver for 'no' smart meter (aware I was already emf sensitive) mimicked those of 'long covid' symptoms? [prior I had not had symptoms of covid/ nor received the 'experimental' C*vid vaccine].

My first symptom was a 'spontaneous' nosebleed (first in my life): symptoms included those listed of long covid symptoms, eventually those of radiation poisoning until the smart meter was removed from the home.

The experience convinced me that there are extreme efforts in progress for depopulation.

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Arktos99's avatar
Arktos99
Oct 10

My first response (and I apologize if it sounds "blackpill-y") is what will they DO about it? The earth is surrounded by a cloud of satellites, our homes are networks of wiring even without any internet activity, and our economy and culture is completely wrapped in electronic tech. Which reminds me of my conspiracy theory: that outlawing lead-based paint was NOT for our safety (I mean how many kids actually would eat paint flakes?!) but to allow EMFs easier access inside our homes (part of the depop agenda, I guess). That said, take this forward and let's see what happens; it can't be worse than it is!

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