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Chinese Doc
Oct 16

I love this reminder that the body has a natural ability to heal and repair itself. Supporting gut health, managing stress, and exploring options like curcumin or indigo naturalis may be part of the journey for some people dealing with chronic flares. Everyone deserves to feel empowered and supported as they find what works best for them. Thank you for the well-written post.

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