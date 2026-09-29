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Tracy Kolenchuk's avatar
Tracy Kolenchuk
Sep 30

Imagine if there were a "Breast Cancer Cured awareness month." But no. Cured is not medically defined for breast cancer. But wait, there's more. Cured is not medically defined for the common cold, influenza, measles, nor COVID. No doctor documents cured cases. No clinic or hospital system collects data on cured cases of any disease. Cureds are common place, but the word cureds, to refer to cured cases of disease does not exist in modern medicine. A focus on disease generates business. Prevention is financially beneficial. Cured? No medical or insurance system distinguishes between cured and cure failures. Treatments are billed. Cureds? Not.

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Jo Blow's avatar
Jo Blow
Sep 30

I am so thankful, in some ways, for the WWW giving us access to folks like yourself with ability to look critically and intemperate the "science" (and those who claim they are science 😝)

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