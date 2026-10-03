Sayer Ji's Substack

Sayer Ji's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Patriot Up's avatar
Patriot Up
Oct 4

You say viruses have been photographed.

But that claim may be a false identification.

The person's naming what they observed, viruses, were looking for proof of viruses.

That they concludes what they photographed were viruses is a chicken or egg conundrum.

It is quite possible all they photographed were extracellular exosomes after a person has symptoms which were incorrectly attributed to a virus.

Now how can anyone say this?

Because every known set of symptoms attributed to any particular virus, has at least one other input which will cause ye same symotoms and extracellular exosome response.

Without an hour by hour observation of not only the exact time these “viruses” appeared, and without ruling out every other possible toxic burden, stress or malnutrition input?

These alleged photos of viruses as proof are just assumptions….a case of a claim looking fot proof, and claiming to have found it.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Sayer Ji
Phil Davis's avatar
Phil Davis
Oct 6

I am very glad you are not in the "no virus" lunatic camp. All biological processes depend on viruses; even oxygen generation in our oceans depends on viruses processing bacteria.

I also agree that the idea that a foreign virus infecting our bodies causes illnesses can be a misnomer.

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sayer Ji · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture