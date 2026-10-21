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SuzyF's avatar
SuzyF
6d

Thank you for all the work you are doing, and exposure you are bringing, in regards to Pennsylvania and the Amish. It is very disturbing the way they are being treated!!

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Jer's avatar
Jer
6dEdited

The demonics have infiltrated EVERYTHING! They are about to see what RETRIBUTION FROM GOD looks like; up close and personal. I hope the paltry sums of cash they received from SELLING OUT HUMANITY and the beneficial insects was worth it. My view is NOTHING is worth what they have willingly done!

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