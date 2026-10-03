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Tengiz Jaliashvili's avatar
Tengiz Jaliashvili
Oct 5

I am a professional biochemist, 80 years old & during my scientific research, I last read such a BRILLIANT ANALYSIS! BRAVO, Mr. JI!

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Debbie
Oct 4

Thank you for this valuable information! I have been trialing various peptides, including Mot C, Semax, selank and tirzepitide. But during this trial, I found that my heart rate at night went up and my HRV went down. It was enough to make me stop the peptides. It’s interesting that so many respected influencers in the space promote peptides.

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