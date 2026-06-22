On Monday, June 22, 2026, Keir Starmer announced he will resign as Prime Minister and Labour leader.

The wire services are calling it the ordinary stuff of political decay — missed economic targets, a cost-of-living crisis, losses to Reform and the Greens, “a series of missteps.” A YouGov poll found 62% of Britons thought he was right to go (The Guardian). Andy Burnham, sworn in as MP for Makerfield the same day, is the overwhelming favorite to replace him after Wes Streeting backed him (AP).

But read those same accounts to the end and you’ll find the actual detonator, stated almost in passing. As the Associated Press itself puts it, Starmer’s tenure “was marred by missteps, including the controversial appointment of Peter Mandelson as the U.K. ambassador to the United States.”

That sentence is the entire thesis of everything I’ve been writing for the past year, reduced to a wire-service aside.

I want to be precise about what I’m claiming and what I’m not. I am not telling you a cabal removed a prime minister. I’m telling you something stranger and, to my mind, more important: an apparatus I’ve been mapping piece by piece — in public, with documents, on this Substack — just lost its operator, and it lost him to its own favorite weapon.

Let me walk you through it.