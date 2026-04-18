In December 2012, a sitting British Prime Minister's team personally offered to expedite a UK visa for one of Jeffrey Epstein's young female associates. The offer routed through the senior British diplomat in New York. The email is sitting in the US Department of Justice's Epstein Files — and nobody has reported it. Parliament meets Monday.

If you have ever waited months for a visa, or watched a family member stuck in an immigration queue, or been told by an embassy that the process takes what it takes — this story will interest you.