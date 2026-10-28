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Bridget Young's avatar
Bridget Young
11h

I WAS taking it. For Long Covid symptoms. It made things worse. I would crash after taking it but it took me awhile to figure that out.

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Zpycer's avatar
Zpycer
5h

This very unusual guy, Jack Kruse, supposedly an exiled neurosurgeon, thinks Methylene Blue is great and used it on patients in his surgeries — according to this interview with Julian Dorey. https://youtu.be/SiBFtwbyv44

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