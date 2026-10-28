Why is everyone taking it?

If you have spent any time in wellness circles this year, you have seen the dropper bottles of electric-blue liquid. Methylene blue has become one of the most talked-about energy and focus products online.

Its history is older than the trend. A German chemist, Heinrich Caro, first made it in 1876 as a dye for cotton. Paul Ehrlich later used it against malaria, which made it one of the first synthetic substances used to treat an infectious disease.1 Today it is an FDA-approved prescription drug for a rare blood disorder called acquired methemoglobinemia.2

The energy interest comes from real biochemistry. Your cells produce energy in the mitochondria by passing electrons down a chain of proteins. In laboratory studies, methylene blue can carry electrons around damaged links in that chain, which is why researchers have studied it for brain aging and neurodegeneration.3,4 That is a genuine mechanism, and it explains the excitement. But it’s not the whole story. In fact, in my chapter on the topic in REGNERATE I go into alternative pathways for cellular bioenergetics, including light-harvesting mechanisms, none of which conventional medicine yet acknowledges (but should).

So, is it good for you?

The honest answer is that nobody has shown it is, for everyday energy in healthy people. Four things are worth knowing before you try it.

The evidence is early. Most of the research on methylene blue and mitochondria comes from cells and animals. Whether a few drops under the tongue raise energy in a healthy adult is a different question, and it has not been answered well.3

It has a real drug interaction. In 2011 the FDA warned that methylene blue can cause serotonin syndrome in people taking certain antidepressants, including SSRIs and SNRIs, because it blocks an enzyme that breaks down serotonin.5 Most reported cases involved intravenous doses during surgery, not supplement drops.6 Still, if you take one of these medications, talk to your prescriber first.

Its legal status is murky. The FDA lists methylene blue as a prescription drug, and NPR reported last December that it is not clear it even qualifies as a dietary supplement.7

You may not know what is in the bottle. Without consistent oversight, purity and dose depend entirely on the seller.7

None of this makes methylene blue worthless. It makes it a drug, with a drug’s trade-offs, being sold as a daily tonic.

Why are you tired in the first place?

The more useful question sits underneath the trend. Why do so many people feel more tired now than they used to?

Most quick fixes act on the feeling of tiredness, not its source. Caffeine, for example, works mainly by blocking adenosine, the signal that builds up the longer you are awake.8 The signal goes quiet for a while. The machinery that makes energy is unchanged.

That machinery depends on many parts working together: mitochondria, the B vitamins that run your energy and methylation pathways, minerals such as magnesium, sleep, and the overall load of stress.

Fatigue can also point to something that needs a diagnosis, such as thyroid disease, anemia, sleep apnea, depression, or low vitamin B12. If your tiredness is new, getting worse, or has no obvious cause, start with your clinician. And then there are psychospiritual causes which no vitamin, drug, or substance of any kind can resolve on its own — and which should be treated with the same level of concern as the other strictly physiological causes.

A different approach, and what I created

Methylene blue tries to push electrons around a weak link in the energy chain. My instinct runs the other way: give the body the nutrients its own energy pathways already depend on, in forms it can use, and let its intelligence do the rest.

That is the idea behind MethylateBLUE™, which we formulated at Regenerate. It combines:

Active B vitamins. Riboflavin-5’-phosphate (B2), pyridoxal-5’-phosphate (B6), L-5-methyltetrahydrofolate (folate), and methylcobalamin (B12). These are forms the body does not have to convert first, which may matter for the estimated 10 to 15 percent of people of European descent, and more than 25 percent of Hispanic people, who carry two copies of the MTHFR C677T variant. 9

Supporting minerals and nicotinamide. Peptide-bound magnesium, zinc, selenium, other trace minerals, and fermented nicotinamide (a form of B3).

A different blue. Organic blue spirulina extract, rich in phycocyanin. Spirulina has a long record as food: Spanish chroniclers described the Aztecs harvesting it from Lake Texcoco and selling it in cakes at market.10 The blue pigment is also a light-harvesting molecule, similar to chlorophyll-a, which is a unique property which may be associated with some of its known benefits.

To be clear about the evidence: these ingredients have been studied individually, and the finished formula has not been tested in a clinical trial. Phycocyanin’s anti-fatigue findings come mostly from animal studies,11 and one small human trial found spirulina raised hemoglobin without improving cycling performance.12 Phycocyanin has been tested at about 1 gram a day for two weeks without changes in blood clotting markers.13 What I can say is that the formula is built to support the system rather than override it, and that every ingredient in it is a nutrient or a food.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Want to go deeper?

Dr. Joel Bohemier and I will walk through all of this live and take your questions.

Friday, October 30, 2026 · 1:00 PM ET

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For more reading on methylene blue, read my previous articles on the topic:

For more reading on phycocyanin, read my previous article on this remarkable plant pigment.

Notes