This is Part 2 in a series.

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Buried in the Epstein files is a 14-page JPMorgan proposal called Project Molecule —a formal partnership with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to transform pandemic preparedness into a permanently governed, privately controlled, transnational system of vaccine procurement, surveillance, and global health finance—developed within the same institutional ecosystem in which a convicted sex offender operated as a connective broker between Wall Street, global health, and political power.

(This is Part II of my investigation. It should be read as a direct continuation of Part I: BREAKING: The Epstein Files Illuminate a 20-Year Architecture Behind Pandemics as a Business Model—With Bill Gates at the Center of the Network.)

In Part I, I documented the emails, text messages, financial agreements, and planning documents that revealed pandemics and vaccines being treated as standing financial and strategic categories years before COVID-19. Offshore arms “especially for vaccines.” Pandemic as a donor-advised fund vertical. Strain pandemic simulation as a technical deliverable. Career placement into vaccine teams and pandemic reinsurance units — brokered through a convicted sex offender’s phone.

I described a fire station built beside a factory that stores accelerants, owned by the same people who wrote the building code.

What the newly released DOJ materials now make clear is that the fire station had blueprints. They were fourteen pages long. And they had a name.

Project Molecule.