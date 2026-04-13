The Epstein Files InvestigationExclusive Report: How Jeffrey Epstein Tried to Get Bill Gates the Nobel Peace PrizeThe federal archive shows who knew, what they built, and where it went.Sayer JiApr 13, 2026∙ Paid1182429ShareView the X post dedicated to this article. The British Embassy in Washington Had a Jeffrey Epstein File. Then London Sent His Best Friend to Run It.Sayer Ji·Apr 20Read full storyContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Sayer Ji.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.PreviousNext