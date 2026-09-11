On the morning of October 5, 2012, Boris Nikolic, Bill Gates’s science adviser, forwarded an email to the private Gmail account Jeffrey Epstein used for his most sensitive correspondence. Nikolic’s cover note was four words and a promise: “This is what Bill wrote. Will send you comments re Pinker shortly. B”

This article is part of my Epstein Files series, the reporting I published as I worked through the federal record in real time. That reporting became the foundation of Shadow Empire: The Epstein Files.

The articles followed individual threads as I found them. The book follows how they connect: thirty-four chapters, in the order events happened, with every claim footnoted to a document at justice.gov/epstein and its federal Bates number. Where an article and the book differ, the book reflects the fuller record.

The rest of this article continues below for paid subscribers. For the complete account, the book is the place to start.

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