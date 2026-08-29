“But you’re standing next to her.” — “That is correct.”

Bill Gates on Anderson Cooper 360, August 26, 2026: “I didn’t have a social relationship. I didn’t meet any women through him.” (CNN) CNN’s own transcript: transcripts.cnn.com/show/acd/date/2026-08-26/segment/01.

“That’s all public. I encourage them to look at that.” Bill Gates, August 26, on his Epstein testimony. Taken up: one Wednesday in 2013, from the released record, ending in a question the committee can answer today.

On August 26, Bill Gates invited scrutiny twice in one day. On CNN, asked about Jeffrey Epstein, he pointed to his congressional testimony: “that’s all public... I encourage them to look at that.” To Axios, hours apart: “I do think the record is clear, and people can just judge me on the record.”

Fair enough. Here is the record.