The document releases of 2024 through 2026 opened two archives. Jeffrey Epstein's files show Gates inside Epstein's world. The Gates diaries, released through Senator Rand Paul's office, show Gates's separate relationship with Anthony Fauci. Gates is in both. Epstein and Fauci appear together in neither.

The press has covered them apart. They belong together, and the reason is Gates. In the federal Epstein exhibits, Gates’s operation reaches into Epstein’s inbox: a vaccine-finance vehicle, a science adviser acting as courier, a confidential Gates briefing that lands in Epstein’s email marked not to be shared. In the Gates diaries, Gates’s pandemic-era relationship with Anthony Fauci comes into view — a standing rhythm of contact, and private assessments that do not match the public ones.