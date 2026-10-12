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Tonya's avatar
Tonya
Oct 13

"If a reporter’s premise is that money shapes speech, the premise should apply to the reporter’s employer too."

Exactly. We need to remind people of this every time they confront us with pharma-funded content.

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Tonya
Oct 13Edited

Imran Ahmed, chief executive of the Center for Countering Digital Hate, said, "Once they’ve managed to hook someone, they can then sell to them for a lifetime."

The same can be said for mainstream medicine, though.

It's only unethical if your motivation is purely for profit, regardless of what you have to do to make that profit. If you have to lie about or hide evidence of efficacy or harm, or lie about "the other guys" to make people distrust them, or you are unwilling to listen to anything that goes against your own beliefs, those things make you unethical.

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