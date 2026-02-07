The Epstein Files InvestigationObama, Gates, and Epstein: The Week Emergency Rule Became Global PolicyThe Architecture of Global Emergency Rule Was Activated in One Week. - Part 4 in a SeriesSayer JiFeb 07, 2026∙ Paid2452477ShareView the X post dedicated to this story here.The British Embassy in Washington Had a Jeffrey Epstein File. Then London Sent His Best Friend to Run It.Sayer Ji·Apr 20Read full storyContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Sayer Ji.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.PreviousNext