Newly examined

reveal Jeffrey Epstein framing CRISPR as a “taboo” science he helped curate; credited with catalyzing a collaboration between Martin Nowak and George Church on gene drive research; engaged as a prospective investor in early CRISPR commercialization ventures; and holding equity in a longevity genomics startup run by Church’s network — all documented between 2014 and 2017 before the gene-editing technology completed its shift from laboratory breakthrough to commercial infrastructure.