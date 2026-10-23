A free 50-state voter guide built on five values, not a party line. Idaho proved the law can pass and survive court; the legislators elected November 3 decide who is next. Here is the one thing to do, and how to keep the platform that made it possible alive.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 3. Eleven days. Health freedom is on the ballot in every state, down to school boards, and it does not belong to a party. The question on November 3 is whether your legislature will protect your right to decide, and to question, or hand it to whoever is asking for your vote without earning it.

DO THIS NOW

1. Go to standforhealthfreedom.com/vote (VoteHF.com forwards there).

2. Click your state. You get the voter guide, the endorsed candidates and candidate interviews, including local races.

3. Send it to three people who vote, in either party. Share graphics and ready-to-post text are at restorethe1st.com/votehf; the thread to repost is here.

Why this is not a partisan vote

Stand for Health Freedom, which built the guide, organizes everything it does around five values: informed consent, parental rights, religious freedom, free speech and privacy. Candidates of any party can answer its questionnaire and sit for its interviews; the guide reports what they said and did. That is the whole method. The right to decide what goes into your body, and to say out loud why, was never a left or right idea until someone found it convenient to make it one.

The stakes are concrete. Idaho passed the first Medical Freedom Act in 2025, barring any business, school or agency from denying service, a job or entry over a private medical decision, and a federal judge upheld it on September 22. Arizona passed the same bill through both chambers and the governor vetoed it. Florida’s version passed the Senate and died in the House. Same bill, different legislators, different result. The people elected on November 3 decide which states go next in 2027, and SHF reports that more than a dozen of the local races it won this year were decided by fewer than 25 votes.

The state selector at standforhealthfreedom.com/vote, Oct. 22, 2026.

The guide has a record

This is not a new experiment. By SHF’s own count, Vote for Health Freedom has published 53 voter guides, made 2,581 candidate recommendations and 1,555 endorsements, recorded 69 candidate interviews, and seen 799 endorsed candidates win. Two million people used its voter tools in 2022 alone. For 2026 it covers all 50 states.

Vote for Health Freedom, cumulative figures from SHF’s impact page.

Behind the guide is a platform that has delivered more than 6.7 million constituent actions to named lawmakers since 2019, from 966,000 advocates in 46 state partnerships, with 170 legislative wins: 85 bills passed and 43 stopped. I co-founded Stand for Health Freedom in 2019 and served on its founding board through 2024, and I have never been paid a dollar for it; most of the people who built it are volunteers like me.

Stand for Health Freedom by the numbers, as reported on standforhealthfreedom.com/impact on Oct. 23, 2026.

Subscribe to follow Sayer Ji.

Who pays for it

You do, or no one does. The donor record reads $1.3 million raised, 16,000 gifts, 5,400 donors: about $81 a gift, a tank of gas. No foundation built this, and the guide you are about to use is free because thousands of people chipped in small amounts, repeatedly. If it helps you vote, help keep it running: standforhealthfreedom.com/donate. Monthly gifts are what let a volunteer team plan a legislative session instead of a month.

SHF’s donor record, as reported on its impact page. The average gift is computed from the page’s totals.

ELEVEN DAYS. THREE THINGS, IN ORDER.

Vote with the guide: standforhealthfreedom.com/vote, then your state.

Send it to three voters, and repost the thread.

Fund the platform: standforhealthfreedom.com/donate.

A parent votes with a child at a Des Moines polling place, Election Day 2020. Photo: Phil Roeder, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

DISCLOSURE

I do not endorse candidates, and neither does Restore the First; the endorsements and voter guides are Stand for Health Freedom’s. I co-founded SHF in 2019, served on its founding board through 2024, and have never received compensation from it. Figures are as shown on standforhealthfreedom.com/impact and /vote on October 23, 2026.

Your right to question. Your right to refuse. Your vote to defend both. Eleven days.

Read and share the illustrated thread on X →

Sources