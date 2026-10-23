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Michael LeVesque's avatar
Michael LeVesque
3d

This is brilliant and a wonderful move in a direction to support health freedom. At the same time there are contradictory elements involved. Many of the same Republicans who endorse health freedom also endorse Data Centers, Pax Silica, and centralization of government in the executive branch. When looking at candidates it is also important to check their voting records. The pharma industry provides more money to Republican candidates than any other party, so choose wisely, look closely, and vote.

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Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
3d

I am not into politics...and for over 30 years was registered as an Independent.. I am interested in one thing...the survival of America. There are many subversive forces trying to destroy our country...and if we want America to survive, we must VOTE. My vote will be RED for Conservatives, because the alternative would rapidly destroy America. We need change, but it does take time and it does take 'eternal vigilance' on the part of the electorate. Get involved and be part of the change.

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