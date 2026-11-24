Nine deaths, seven press releases, and not one stated cause of death. The Shapiro administration announced the category first, wrote its definition sixteen days later, and made itself the judge. We watched this way of counting fail during COVID.

On November 23, Pennsylvania’s Department of Health announced that a Centre County resident “tested positive for measles and has died.” It called this the state’s “ninth confirmed measles-associated death.”

The release does not say what the person died of. Neither do the six before it. Nine deaths have been announced in seven press releases, and not one states a cause of death.

That is the system this article documents. The Shapiro administration created a death category that did not exist in its own records before August 25, 2026. It announced deaths under the label first and wrote the definition sixteen days later. It made itself the judge of which deaths qualify. And it delivers each one to the public with a vaccination message and no cause. I call it death by press release.

The media then finishes the job, and its role has been nothing less than egregious. Outlets turn these questionable “measles-associated death” announcements into rhetoric aimed at RFK Jr., at the unvaccinated, at anyone who raises informed consent, and even at the Amish, whose good health despite low vaccination rates has long been an inconvenience to the pharmaceutical industry’s vaccination agenda. Anyone who followed the COVID death counts will recognize the pattern.

In “Associated With” Is Not “Died From” I followed the phrase downstream, from a counting category to a cause of death to a name to blame. This piece goes upstream, to where the category was made.

How death by press release works

Read the seven announcements side by side: August 25, September 15, September 30, November 4, November 13, November 18 and November 23. Each names a county and says the person was unvaccinated. None gives a cause of death. None mentions a death certificate. None says how old the person was. The words “cause of death” appear zero times across all seven. Vaccine words (vaccine, vaccinated, vaccination, unvaccinated). Lots about the shot. Nothing about the cause.

The seven Pennsylvania press releases that announced the nine deaths.

Since September 30 the opening sentence has been a formula: the person “tested positive for measles and has died.” A positive test shows the measles RNA was present. It does not show what the person died of, nor if it was a result of the MMR vaccine, which can shed for at least 784 days.

Screenshot of the Health Department’s release of November 23, 2026. Highlights added.

The state says privacy law limits what it can share. But the label is built so that no cause is needed. On August 26 the department said the term applies when evidence of measles is present “but the disease may not be assessed by the medical certifier or coroner to be the immediate cause of death,” as FactCheck.org reported. The written definition counts a death when there is “no alternative agreed upon cause of death as evaluated by public health authorities.” In Pennsylvania, that authority is the department making the announcement.

The department does screen. It says it investigated the first four deaths with help from county coroners, and it has so far not counted a Franklin County death that a coroner reported. But the review is its own, the findings are not published, and what reaches the public is a number and a vaccination message.

The hedge in the label then disappears within hours. At 1:33 p.m. Eastern on August 25, Protect Our Care published a statement that began, “Two Pennsylvanians have died of measles.” Governor Shapiro said that day, “This illness and death from measles is completely preventable,” according to FactCheck.org, which noted that many outlets then reported the two had died from measles. I traced how that message was prepared in advance in The “Measles Death” Message Was Loaded Before the Evidence Was In.

The state’s wording, and what was made of it the same day.

Screenshot of Protect Our Care’s statement of August 25, 2026. Highlights added.

The result does not match the federal count. CDC’s national measles page lists six deaths for 2026. Pennsylvania alone reports nine. CDC says it is still developing a standard definition, and the page does not use the term “measles-associated” anywhere.

Screenshot from CDC’s “Measles Cases and Outbreaks” page, updated November 20, 2026. Highlight added.

A label with no history

I downloaded every press release on pa.gov from the Department of Health and the Governor’s office. That is 1,566 pages going back to January 2022. In the 1,443 dated before August 25, 2026, the phrase “measles-associated” does not appear once. From August 25 onward it appears in 39.

Pennsylvania press releases containing “measles-associated,” by date. Source: all newsroom pages in the pa.gov sitemap, retrieved November 23, 2026.

Before that day the state used ordinary words. A March 2025 alert to clinicians described “two deaths where measles was the cause or a contributing cause.” Releases in June and July 2026 spoke of “cases and deaths from measles.” Then, on August 25, the Health Department published “Pennsylvania Department of Health Confirms Two Measles-Associated Deaths.”

Screenshot of the Health Department’s August 25, 2026 press release, the first use of the term on pa.gov. Highlights added.

The Governor’s release that day applied the new label to the past: “Pennsylvania has not seen a measles-associated death since 1991.” I found no earlier state document that uses the term.

Screenshot of the Governor’s office release of August 25, 2026. Highlights added.

The public was not using the phrase either. Google Trends shows essentially no U.S. search interest in “measles-associated death” across nearly 23 years of data. In the view I captured on November 24, the only month above zero is the current one.

Screenshot of Google Trends for “measles-associated death,” United States, 2004 to present, captured November 24, 2026.

People do search for the subject. They type “measles deaths.” Put on one scale, that query registers in 180 of the 275 months since 2004. The official term never rises above 1 out of 100. It is agency vocabulary, and the public translates it straight back into “measles death.”

Monthly U.S. search interest, all three terms compared in a single Google Trends query on November 24, 2026.

The words themselves are older. Two CDC officials wrote in 1975 that “400 measles-associated deaths occurred each year” before the vaccine, without defining the term. It never caught on. PubMed holds 14 records with the phrase in a title or abstract, against 220 for “measles mortality,” and CDC’s measles surveillance manual contains no definition of a measles death. What is new in 2026 is the official category.

PubMed records containing each exact phrase in the title or abstract, searched November 23, 2026.

THE TECHNICAL RECORD Google Trends, United States, web search, 2004 to present, pulled November 24, 2026. Compared with “measles death” and “measles deaths” in one query, “measles-associated death” reads 0 in 272 of 275 months, 1 in October 2023 and June 2025, and below 1 in November 2026. Trends reports a sample, and at volumes this low one month can reflect a handful of searches. Searched alone, the hyphenated spelling shows three isolated months in Google’s classic data feed (October 2023, June 2025, November 2026), and the unhyphenated spelling shows only November 2026.

Defined sixteen days later, by the agency that announced it

Neither August 25 release said what “measles-associated” meant. The explanations came afterward, and they changed.

August 25. State officials told the Philadelphia Inquirer the term applies when evidence of measles is present “but the official cause of death is under investigation.”

August 26. The department said measles “may not be assessed by the medical certifier or coroner to be the immediate cause of death.”

September 10. A two-page written case definition appeared, with the “no alternative agreed upon cause of death” test.

What Pennsylvania said the term meant, in the order it said it.

The Internet Archive fixes the date. Its copy of the state measles page from the evening of September 9 has no definition. The copy from the next evening does, and the PDF’s own metadata gives a creation date of September 10.

That first version was candid. It said the CDC “does not formally define measles deaths,” and continued: “In the absence of standardized federal guidance, the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) has taken action to define a fatality as a ‘measles-associated death’ when an individual with an active case of measles dies and meets a set of criteria outlined in the DOH definition.”

Screenshot of the Internet Archive’s September 10, 2026 capture of Pennsylvania’s measles page. Highlights added.

By the next day’s capture that paragraph was gone. The replacement, still on the page today, begins: “Typically, disease-related definitions are created by the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists (CSTE) after a thorough process.” It adds that “CSTE is currently working on measles death guidance.”

That is hard to square with the Governor’s spokesperson, who told the Pennsylvania Capital-Star that Health Secretary Kennedy was ignoring “longstanding death reporting protocols.”

National surveillance definitions come out of one process. State epidemiologists submit a position statement, experts review it, and the council votes, as CSTE describes. The flu and RSV definitions that Pennsylvania cites as models each carry a CSTE position statement number. “Measles-associated death” does not. CSTE says its workgroup on measles deaths “officially launched August 2026.”

Pennsylvania’s document does not claim otherwise. Its first sentence calls itself “the proposed measles-associated mortality case definition.” The federal health department calls it Pennsylvania’s “state surveillance definition.” I found no published test of how it performs: no comparison against autopsies or death certificates, and no error rate.

Page 1 of Pennsylvania’s “Case Definition for Measles-Associated Death,” September 2026. Rendered from the state’s PDF. Highlights added.

Defenders say the term was already settled. Dr. Matt Ferrari of Penn State told Healthbeat, “It’s been defined,” pointing to the World Health Organization. WHO does define a “measles-related death,” and it requires that the death be “related to a complication of measles (such as pneumonia).”

Pennsylvania’s version does not cite WHO, does not require a rash, and reverses the burden: a death counts when officials agree on no other cause. That clause was adapted from a 2004 flu definition that covers only children and was approved by the council. Wisconsin uses the same two words but requires measles on the death certificate, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

What each rule requires before a death is counted.

THE DEFINITION, IN ITS OWN WORDS

A death is confirmed by any of three routes: (1) the classic measles picture plus a lab result; (2) looser symptoms plus an epidemiologic link, which can be “living or working in a geographically defined area (e.g., county) where community transmission is occurring,” plus a lab result; (3) measles on the death certificate as “an underlying cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death,” plus a link and a lab result. One accepted lab result is “detection of measles-virus specific nucleic acid from a clinical specimen using polymerase chain reaction (PCR).”

Consider that Dr. Peter McCullough on Joe Rogan’s podcast pointed out that PCR testing can generate the illusion of infection, similar to what happened during the Covid-19 era when flu cases ‘disappeared’ having been redefined and ‘validated’ via PCR testing to be Covid-19.

We have seen this counting before

Pennsylvania’s document says it was built by “mirroring the content and format of RSV-, COVID-19- and influenza-associated mortality case definitions.” The COVID counts built that way were later corrected. Massachusetts removed 4,081 deaths in March 2022 after narrowing its window from 60 days to 30, for a net drop of about 3,700. Alameda County, California, cut its toll by 25 percent after finding 411 deaths in which COVID “wasn’t a direct cause.” Even a CIDRAP op-ed defending Pennsylvania’s count is titled “‘Died with, not from’ was a real COVID problem.”

The first two Pennsylvania deaths show the same blur. The Lancaster County coroner told the Associated Press that a measles infection killed a six-week-old girl who was born with a severe genetic condition. Of the other, a newborn boy, he said the cause was a ruptured spleen and that measles did not contribute to it, though measles is listed on the death certificate as a contributing condition. Physicians have disputed his reading, the Inquirer reported. Both deaths sit in the state’s count under the same two words.

I do not use the word propaganda loosely. But look at the sequence. An agency coins a category, announces deaths under it without causes, writes the rule afterward, attaches a vaccination message to every release, and political groups turn the hedge into blame the same afternoon. Whatever anyone intended, that is how propaganda works. It is also how the COVID death counts lost the public’s trust.

What this does not show

It does not show the nine deaths were unrelated to measles. Measles can contribute to death, and the coroner attributed at least one of these deaths to it.

It does not show anyone meant to deceive. “Associated” is arguably the honest word when a cause is unsettled. The problem is the system built around it, and the media which uses terms like “from” when it should use “with” to describe the role of measles (or MMR-associated shedding of measles RNA)

It does not show the phrase was coined in 2026. CDC writers used it loosely as far back as 1975. The official category is what is new.

My searches have limits. The pa.gov archive holds no Health releases before 2022, and Google Trends reports a sample, so a term this rare can show isolated one-month blips.

Three questions for Harrisburg

Which of the three routes in the definition did each of the nine deaths meet, and with which laboratory test? For each death, is measles listed in Part I of the death certificate, the chain of events leading to death, or in Part II, other significant conditions? Why was the September 10 paragraph saying the department “has taken action to define” the term removed within a day?

None of these answers would identify anyone.

First came the press release. Then came the definition. The state has still not published a single cause of death.

“Surveillance case definitions are not intended to be used by healthcare providers for making a clinical diagnosis or determining how to meet an individual patient’s health needs.”

Pennsylvania Department of Health, Case Definition for Measles-Associated Death, September 2026

This article is for educational purposes and is not medical advice. It makes no claim about what caused any individual death. For corrections, email sayerji@greenmedinfo.com.

Sources

announced: https://www.pa.gov/agencies/health/newsroom/pennsylvania-department-of-health-confirms-ninth-measles-associa “Associated With” Is Not “Died From”: https://read.sayerji.com/p/associated-with-is-not-died-from August 25: https://www.pa.gov/agencies/health/newsroom/pennsylvania-department-of-health-confirms-two-measles-associate September 15: https://www.pa.gov/agencies/health/newsroom/doh-confirms-two-additional-measles-associated-deaths- September 30: https://www.pa.gov/agencies/health/newsroom/pa-department-of-health-confirms-fifth-measles-associated-death November 4: https://www.pa.gov/agencies/health/newsroom/pa-department-of-health-confirms-sixth-measles-associated-death November 13: https://www.pa.gov/agencies/health/newsroom/pa-department-of-health-confirms-seventh-measles-associated-deat November 18: https://www.pa.gov/agencies/health/newsroom/pa-department-of-health-confirms-eighth-measles-associated-death FactCheck.org reported: https://www.factcheck.org/2026/08/what-we-know-about-pennsylvanias-two-measles-associated-deaths written definition: https://www.pa.gov/content/dam/copapwp-pagov/en/health/documents/topics/documents/diseases-and-conditions/Measles-Associated%20Mortality%20Case%20Definition.pdf a statement: https://www.protectourcare.org/statement-trump-and-rfk-jr-s-anti-vax-crusade-just-got-two-pennsylvanians-killed/ The “Measles Death” Message Was Loaded Before the Evidence Was In: https://read.sayerji.com/p/the-measles-death-message-was-loaded national measles page: https://www.cdc.gov/measles/data-research/index.html Department of Health: https://www.pa.gov/agencies/health/newsroom Governor’s office: https://www.pa.gov/governor/newsroom March 2025 alert to clinicians: https://www.pa.gov/content/dam/copapwp-pagov/en/health/documents/topics/documents/2025%20HAN/2025-787-3-13-ADV-%20Measles.pdf June: https://www.pa.gov/agencies/health/newsroom/shapiro-administration-taking-action-to-contain-spread-of-measle July 2026: https://www.pa.gov/agencies/health/newsroom/shapiro-administration-launches-measles-dashboard Governor’s release: https://www.pa.gov/governor/newsroom/2026-press-releases/shapiro-administration-expands-measles-response-efforts Google Trends: https://trends.google.com/trends/explore?date=all&geo=US&q=measles-associated%20death Put on one scale: https://trends.google.com/trends/explore?date=all&geo=US&q=measles-associated%20death,measles%20death,measles%20deaths in 1975: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC1435674/ 14 records:

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/?term=%22measles-associated+deaths%22%5Btiab%5D&sort=date

220:

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/?term=%22measles+mortality%22%5Btiab%5D