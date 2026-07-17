EFTA II is being covered as a lawsuit bill. Read the amendment language at the bottom of the text: it strikes the national-security classification exemption, dismantles the Department of Justice’s procedural shield-wall piece by piece, and attaches criminal liability to every redaction the government signs from here forward.

On the morning of July 15, Todd Blanche — the Acting Attorney General of the United States, serving since President Trump’s ouster of Pam Bondi in April and formally nominated in June — sat before the Senate Judiciary Committee for his confirmation hearing. He told the committee that “mistakes were made” in the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files, but that the disclosure was an exercise in unprecedented transparency.