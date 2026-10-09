Sayer Ji's Substack

Sayer Ji's Substack

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Buffy's avatar
Buffy
Oct 11

This product sounds great! We ordered a 3 month subscription which doesn’t fit our needs. Would have preferred to choose how many bottles or how many months since we will be a bottle short. Also the “short video” said the cost for a single bottle was $59.xx but I did not see that option. Besides that, we are excited to receive your new product! Thanks Sayer!!

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Gerard van Dyck's avatar
Gerard van Dyck
Oct 10

Sorry Mr Ji, My heart sank when I received this email. I fully agree with the previous comment.

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