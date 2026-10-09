Friend,

Most of what I send you is journalism. This one is different, and I want to be upfront about why it’s in your inbox.

In May, after twenty years of turning down supplement endorsements, I released our first formula, CardioNK™. I explained why I finally said yes in this short video. The short version: I couldn’t find a product that matched the research dose and the regenerative standard I’ve held my work to, so I helped build one, from the soil to the capsule. My family takes it every morning. Full disclosure, as always: I created it, and I earn from it.

A few weeks ago, CardioNK sold out for the second time. I want to be straight with you about why, because I know “limited supply” can read like a marketing trick. It isn’t.

CardioNK is made the way small companies with artisan batches have always worked. It starts on a regenerative organic farm in Tennessee, then moves through fermentation and formulation before it ever becomes a capsule. You can’t rush soil, and you can’t rush fermentation. Farm to capsule isn’t a gimmick. It’s simply how we do things, and it’s the only way I know to do it right. We’re working on building more inventory, but it will always be made this way.

It’s back today. Same formula: 10,800 FU of nattokinase, vitamin K2 from natto fermentation, hyper-soluble ellagic acid, pterostilbene, and a protective probiotic. These aren’t isolated ingredients stacked together. We chose each one for how it works with the others, the way nature intended.†

That means this batch is limited too. If CardioNK is part of your daily rhythm, or you’ve been meaning to try it, now is the time.

Grab Yours Now →

What Our Community Is Saying

★★★★★

“I’ve been on CardioNK for two months now and love the change in my level of energy on a daily basis. I feel at least 10 years younger in my body, and I’m pushing 70.”

Laila S., Verified Buyer ★★★★★

“I work out five days a week and take care of the yard work and many chores around the house. I am 71 years old and feel the best I have felt in years.”

Jnick, Verified Buyer ★★★★★

“I’m an avid hiker. I like to walk trails and climb hills and mountains, and the muscles in my legs do not seem to hurt as much after. This seems to be concurrent with taking CardioNK.”

Peter C., Verified Buyer

Don’t Get Caught Short Again

Subscribers save 20% and get free shipping. Choose the 90-day option and you also get priority inventory, so you’re first in line if supply runs tight. It arrives automatically, and you can cancel anytime.

Subscribe & Save 20% →

To your heart, in every sense,

Sayer Ji

Founder, Regenerate Company

P.S. The last batch didn’t last nearly as long as we anticipaed. If you’ve been meaning to restock, grab yours now.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Individual results may vary.