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Six women who now say Jeffrey Epstein abused them lived in four London flats he rented in the years after Britain’s Metropolitan Police declined to investigate him. The rent was paid from Epstein’s personal accounts, including one at Coutts — the bank used by the British royal family. One woman was moved in sixteen days before his arrest.

In February I reported that the United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency had run a classified intelligence operation on Jeffrey Epstein’s British connections from its Washington embassy — beginning in January 2020, reaching the FBI’s Criminal Investigative Division at the Deputy Assistant Director level, and establishing a standing mechanism to route UK-captured financial intelligence on Epstein’s network to FinCEN, the U.S. Treasury’s financial crimes unit. The documents released under the Epstein Files Transparency Act established that the intelligence existed, that it reached senior federal officials, and that British financial systems were capturing Epstein-related transactions that American authorities potentially lacked. What those documents did not yet establish — because the specifics remained redacted — was what the intelligence was about.

The BBC has now published the answer.

In an investigation released this month, the BBC identified four flats in the London borough of Kensington and Chelsea where Epstein housed women who have since come forward as victims of his abuse. Six women who lived in those flats are confirmed victims. Rent was paid from accounts that the NCA was already flagging to American authorities in 2020. One flat was funded through Coutts — the private bank that holds the accounts of the British royal family. The intelligence the NCA transmitted to the FBI was not abstract suspicious-activity reporting. It was the paper trail of active trafficking infrastructure. British banks captured it. British authorities read it. Britain did not act on it.