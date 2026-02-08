The Epstein Files InvestigationBREAKING: The Original Architect of CCDH Falls — and the Epstein Lineage Is Now VisibleThe fall of Keir Starmer’s chief of staff exposes the hidden origins of CCDH — and the elite networks now illuminated by the Epstein files.Sayer JiFeb 08, 2026∙ Paid254957ShareView and share the X post dedicated to this story here.The British Embassy in Washington Had a Jeffrey Epstein File. Then London Sent His Best Friend to Run It.Sayer Ji·Apr 20Read full storyContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Sayer Ji.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.PreviousNext