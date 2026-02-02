The Epstein Files InvestigationBREAKING: The Epstein Files Illuminate a 20-Year Architecture Behind Pandemics as a Business Model—With Bill Gates at the Center of the NetworkInside the JPMorgan–Gates–Epstein Pipeline: Donor-Advised Funds, Vaccine Finance, and the Architecture of Pre-Positioned Profit - Part 1 of a 30 Part seriesSayer JiFeb 02, 2026∙ Paid1,065160432ShareThis is Part 1 in a series.The British Embassy in Washington Had a Jeffrey Epstein File. Then London Sent His Best Friend to Run It.Sayer Ji·Apr 20Read full storyContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Sayer Ji.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.PreviousNext