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It's been less than 48 hours since the Epstein-Gates emails broke wide open — and before the public has even finished reading them, Congress is already demanding answers under oath.

On February 4, 2026, Rep. Nancy Mace formally called for Bill Gates to testify under oath before the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee regarding his relationship with convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. The request follows the release of roughly three million pages of Epstein-related documents by the U.S. Department of Justice, documents that continue to surface unresolved questions about elite networks, private influence, and public accountability.