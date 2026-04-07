The date is set. The federal archive is public. And the man who signed a six-page legal agreement with a convicted sex offender — then thanked him for advice to minimize documents — will face structured questioning for the first time.

It’s official.

Bill Gates will sit for a transcribed interview before the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee on June 10, 2026, as part of the committee’s investigation into Jeffrey Epstein’s trafficking and financial crimes.

Multiple outlets confirmed the date today, including Politico, CNBC, the BBC, and TMZ. A spokesperson for Gates said the Microsoft co-founder “welcomes the opportunity” to appear, adding that “while he never witnessed or participated in any of Epstein’s illegal conduct, he is looking forward to answering all the committee’s questions to support their important work.”

That statement will be tested against a federal archive now numbering in the millions of documents — and against the specific documentary record this series has been assembling since February.

Note: The original May 19 date cited in the committee’s March 3 letter has been rescheduled. Gates will now appear on June 10. The date change was confirmed today by a person familiar with the committee’s deliberations. All other witnesses have also been scheduled across the coming weeks.