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Kathryn McGee's avatar
Kathryn McGee
Apr 7, 2025

Before 2019 had the flu every year, for years thought it was from working as a RN, then retired in 2014, and still got sick with respiratory illnesses, bronchitis, treated with antibiotics, inhalers, codeine, doc even thought maybe some COPD. I have not taken the flu shot since 2019 and I have not been ill once, not even a cold. Had chest X-ray done for a cough I developed as side effect of withdrawing from Effexor, perfectly clear, no sign of disease. I will never, ever have a flu shot and neither will my family. The flu shot was directly related to all my years of illnesses.

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L Jay's avatar
L Jay
Apr 8, 2025

I experienced immune exhaustion after reacting to a hospital mandated flu vaccine in 2012. About a month later I was down and out of work from pneumonia.

It was a very bad policy imo and exemptions, mine was denied, were narrowly defined. Vaccines should never be mandated by any agency or organization.

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