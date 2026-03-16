The Epstein Files InvestigationBillionaires Are Quietly Leaving the Giving Pledge. The Epstein Files Help Explain Why.Newly released federal Epstein files reveal that Jeffrey Epstein privately predicted a scandal involving Bill Gates could cause donors to abandon the philanthropic initiative.Sayer JiMar 16, 2026∙ Paid1562032ShareRead and share the X post dedicated to this thread. The British Embassy in Washington Had a Jeffrey Epstein File. Then London Sent His Best Friend to Run It.Sayer Ji·Apr 20Read full storyContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Sayer Ji.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.PreviousNext