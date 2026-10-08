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Raj777's avatar
Raj777
Oct 11

Thank you Sayerji. It is grown in my native place. Pure Safron is very costly. I still remember my mother use to use it for preparing sweets. This was during 1970's time. Modernization, and climatic variations during its growing period caused price to spike such level. Adultration is very rampent nowadays. Pure safron is very costly. Health beneficials are as you mentioned.

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Susan Tocci's avatar
Susan Tocci
Oct 10

But where can I get some that is actually clean? I hear that most sources have heavy metals in them.

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