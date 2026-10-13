Sayer Ji's Substack

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Doreene Close's avatar
Doreene Close
Oct 13

That sinking feeling that this too shall come again, as soon as team blue cycles through. I hope there are enough of us ready to RESIST!

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Arktos99
Oct 14

If Trump et al. are sincere about sovereign nation states, then the UN should be dissolved at some point; it's nothing but a globalist shill and always was; it's part of that post-WWII setup of the globalist cabal and needs to go.

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