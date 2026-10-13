The UN’s pandemic declaration commits governments to counter health “misinformation” and never mentions freedom of expression, privacy or informed consent. The United States objected to other things.

Disclosure: I am a named plaintiff in Finn et al. v. Global Engagement Center (dismissed with prejudice on 28 July 2026) and the founder of Restore the First, the coalition the plaintiffs convened.

On 12 October 2026 the UN General Assembly adopted a pandemic declaration by 153 votes to 3, with 2 abstentions (UN News). Paragraph 57 commits governments to “take measures to counter and address” health “misinformation, disinformation,” and to foster “trust in public health systems and authorities.” It defines neither term and never mentions freedom of expression, privacy or informed consent. The one government I can confirm dissociating from that commitment on the record, Italy, voted yes. The United States, which called the vote, did not raise it.

The declaration is non-binding. By “permanent emergency” I mean the argument of my white paper: an emergency architecture with no exit conditions. The declaration does not declare one. The question is what it leaves out.

Paragraph 57, in full

Paragraph 57 of A/81/L.6 ( full text ), page 8. Highlights added: yellow, the commitment; blue, the stated method.

Start with what it says. The stated method is “public health education, literacy and awareness.” It names no platforms, content removal or penalties, and paragraph 29 ties trust to “accurate science and evidence-based information.” The vocabulary is not new either: the amended International Health Regulations (IHR) already list “risk communication, including addressing misinformation and disinformation” among core capacities (conference text). Three things still make this the sentence to watch.

Wider than its method. “Take measures to counter and address” is the operative phrase. Nothing says the measures stop at education, and no paragraph says what they may not include.

No definitions, no referee. Italy, which voted yes, called “infodemic management, misinformation, disinformation, and stigmatization” “not the subject of an agreed definition.”

A medical choice as a target. “Countering vaccine hesitancy” sits inside the commitment. The declaration never mentions informed consent.

What the floor record shows

UN Transcripts, 19th plenary meeting, 12 October 2026 ( transcript ). Machine-generated and unofficial. Highlights added.

Coverage largely told this as Washington against the world, over gender, equity and treaty language. That is accurate as far as it goes, but three delegations raised other concerns and the United States raised none of them. It objected to treaty references, to sexual and reproductive health and “harmful gender ideology,” and to “the excessive and repetitive use of equity and its variants” (UN transcript). A “no” vote is a position, not a reform. On 25 September the US delegation said it “supports advancing coordination through bilateral, regional, non-governmental, private sector, and multi-sectoral engagement” (UN transcript). Leaving the multilateral body does not dismantle the network. It can move the work into bilateral agreements and public-private partnerships, which offer fewer points of democratic accountability than a General Assembly vote.

What the vote left untouched

Paragraph 16 of A/81/L.6, page 3. Highlight added.

The declaration has no emergency thresholds, no sunset clause, no review by courts or legislatures, no list of rights that cannot be suspended and no informed-consent guarantee. Its nearest approach is paragraph 16, which asks for measures “proportionate to the type, scale and severity of the risk while minimizing their adverse consequences.” That echoes the Siracusa Principles’ proportionality test (§10(d), §51) without naming them. The IHR carry some protections (human rights in Article 3, traveller consent in Article 23(3)). The declaration echoes the first once, in paragraph 4, and never mentions the second.

Paragraph 64 of A/81/L.6, page 9. Highlights added.

Paragraph 64 schedules no new summit. It asks the Secretary-General for a report “during the eighty-third session” of the General Assembly, which opens in September 2028, with “considerations for a future high-level meeting.” It sets no expiry for any commitment.

The consensus question

Resolution 79/333, operative paragraph 5, page 3 ( full text ). Highlights added.

Resolution 79/333 called for a declaration “agreed in advance by consensus through intergovernmental negotiations” before the President submitted it for adoption. The President’s letter of 7 October says the text “enjoyed broad support, but some reservations remained, and the draft was left for further consideration by Member States” (PGA letter). The 12 October adoption was a recorded vote, and Argentina cited “reservations concerning the procedure.” An official UN Photo caption still says the declaration was “agreed upon by consensus.” A majority vote is not illegitimate. But “153 nations” will be cited as though everyone agreed.

Stand for Health Freedom: Americans have pushed back before, and it worked.

The declaration adopted on 12 October is the latest product of an international system that no voter elects. The WHO’s Director-General is chosen by government delegations, not by citizens. Its voluntary budget is heavily shaped by private money: a peer-reviewed analysis found the Gates Foundation gave $5.5 billion in grants to the WHO between 2000 and 2024, making it one of the organization’s largest funders, and the WHO Foundation raises money from corporate partners outside member-state oversight. [sayerji]

Ordinary Americans have shown they can push back. Stand for Health Freedom has spent years running campaigns that helped Americans lobby Congress directly. In spring 2022, nearly 140,000 of its advocates emailed and called their representatives in support of a bill to defund the WHO, and 46 lawmakers signed on within a month. Its later campaigns built support for the WHO Withdrawal Act. On 22 January 2026, the United States formally completed its withdrawal from the WHO. [standforhealthfreedom]

That withdrawal rests on an executive order, which a future president could reverse. Stand for Health Freedom is now asking Americans to back H.R. 3839, Rep. Tim Burchett’s bill to make the exit permanent in law, because “without a law, the U.S. could rejoin the WHO at any time without Congress’ approval.” [standforhealthfreedom]

Take action: Tell your representative to cosponsor H.R. 3839 →[standforhealthfreedom]

What a serious declaration would have said

Seven of these eight come from my white paper. The fifth is new, added because paragraph 57 puts the issue on the table.

ICCPR Article 4 and the Siracusa Principles as the standard for emergency measures. Sunset clauses, renewable only through legislative review. Real-time judicial review. Informed consent as non-derogable, building on ICCPR Article 7’s bar on “medical or scientific experimentation” without free consent. No state pressure on platforms or publishers, in the name of countering misinformation, to restrict lawful speech. Public disclosure of philanthropic and private funding of WHO and its partners. Graduated emergency tiers beyond the pandemic-emergency tier the 2024 IHR amendments added. Nutrition, sanitation and local capacity as primary prevention.

None of the first seven appears in the declaration, and the eighth only in part. On the floor, Argentina came closest on retrospective review, Iran on securitization, and Italy on definitions.

Share

View and share my X thread on the topic.

Read my white paper on ‘Endless Pandemics as a Failed Global Governance Model.’